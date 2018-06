Liu looked angelic in a clingy white gown from pal Zac Posen, paired with rubies and an ostrich-skin clutch, all from Bulgari. The Cashmere Mafia star was photographed in the New York Public Library at the launch of a new whiskey from Chivas Regal.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Deep Brown Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: onlygowns.com Bag: calypso-celle.com Bracelet: windsorstore.com