Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 2, 2007
1. Lucy LiuLiu looked angelic in a clingy white gown from pal Zac Posen, paired with rubies and an ostrich-skin clutch, all from Bulgari. The Cashmere Mafia star was photographed in the New York Public Library at the launch of a new whiskey from Chivas Regal.
October 2, 2007
October 2, 2007
3. Molly SimsSims paired a Rachel Roy top with a Rogan skirt; she finished the look with Chanel shoes.
October 2, 2007
October 2, 2007
5. Demi MooreShe wore Christian Louboutin pumps with the chiffon dress.
October 2, 2007
