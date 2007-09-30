Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 30, 2007
1. Victoria BeckhamThe posh traveler strutted through a Tokyo terminal in indigo jeans and a crisp gray blazer accessorized with a Stella McCartney striped scarf, patent Givenchy pumps and a Birkin bag.
-
September 30, 2007
2. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon wore Louboutin heels with her all-black ensemble.
-
September 30, 2007
3. Angelina JolieJolie accompanied her pencil skirt and satin camisole with flats from Lanvin.
-
September 30, 2007
4. Hilary DuffDuff accessorized her casual look with a Louis Vuitton bag and Chanel flats.
-
September 30, 2007
5. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria
September 30, 20071 of 5
