Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 28, 2007
1. Hilary SwankSwank was one stylish star at Selfridges in London while promoting Guerlain's fragrance, Insolence. The actress, who appears in ads for the scent, wore a chic cowl-neck suit worn with patent pumps and a structured handbag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Multi-Tonal Blond Bobs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bergdorfgoodman.comBelt:eluxury.comBag:bloomingdales.comShoes:zappos.com
-
September 28, 2007
2. Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner
-
September 28, 2007
3. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum
-
September 28, 2007
4. Sarah Michelle GellarSarah Michelle Gellar
-
September 28, 2007
5. Mary J. BligeMary J. Blige
September 28, 20071 of 5
Hilary Swank
Swank was one stylish star at Selfridges in London while promoting Guerlain's fragrance, Insolence. The actress, who appears in ads for the scent, wore a chic cowl-neck suit worn with patent pumps and a structured handbag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Multi-Tonal Blond Bobs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bergdorfgoodman.comBelt:eluxury.comBag:bloomingdales.comShoes:zappos.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Multi-Tonal Blond Bobs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bergdorfgoodman.comBelt:eluxury.comBag:bloomingdales.comShoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM