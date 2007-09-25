Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2007
1. Ali LarterLarter looked ethereal in L.A. in her sea-green Alberta Ferretti chiffon dress worn with David Yurman jewelry, simple leather sandals and a Chanel bag. The actress walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of The Game Plan.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Sideways Party Ponytails
-
September 25, 2007
2. Kyra SedgwickKyra Sedgwick
-
September 25, 2007
3. Samaire ArmstrongSamaire Armstrong
-
September 25, 2007
4. Kate MossThe model designer wore a vintage coat over a romper from her own Topshop line.
-
September 25, 2007
5. Kristen BellBell accessorized her satin dress with Repetto boots, a Chanel bag and a bracelet from Lizzie Scheck.
September 25, 20071 of 5
