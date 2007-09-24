Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 24, 2007
1. Rachel BilsonThe ever-stylish actress made this bejeweled Chanel dress her own by wearing it back to front! Bilson attended a benefit for P.S. Arts at the Chanel boutique in Beverly Hills.
FALL TRENDS 2007: See the latest celebrity "It Bags"!
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Glowing Tan Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:whitehouseblackmarket.comShoes:zappos.comBracelet:anthropologie.com
September 24, 2007
2. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington
September 24, 2007
3. Ali LarterLarter wore Gucci shoes with her Marchesa minidress.
September 24, 2007
4. Sarah Michelle GellarSarah Michelle Gellar
September 24, 2007
5. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
Rachel Bilson
