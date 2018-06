Lopez was '70s sleek as she took to the streets of London in a wide-brim hat, chiffon tunic, wide-leg trousers and luxe "It Bag" from Gucci. Following her New York fashion week show, Lopez jetted to the U.K. to promote her upcoming album, Brave.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Silver Eyelids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt: bluefly.com Pants: ninewest.com Bag: gucci.com Hat: bebe.com