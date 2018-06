Alba was Times Square's biggest attraction following a visit to MTV's TRL. The actress dazzled passersby in a Yigal Azrouel jacket over an American Apparel tank and wide-legged jeans; Louboutins and Colette jewelry rounded out the look.GET INSPIRED!: See how stars are wearing fall's footwear trends.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Silver Eyelids Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: bebe.com Jeans: nationaljeancompany.com Tank: americanapparel.net Shoes: saksfifthavenue.com