Look of the Day
September 20, 2007
1. Angelina JolieJolie was pared-down pretty in a figure-hugging L'Wren Scott dress and peep-toe Jimmy Choos. The actress joined her partner, Brad Pitt, at the New York City premiere of The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.
September 20, 2007
2. Jessica AlbaAlba accessorized her shirtdress with a Versace belt, Colette jewelry and Celine shoes.
September 20, 2007
Kelly Ripa
September 20, 2007
4. Catherine Zeta-JonesZeta-Jones wore a Dolce & Gabbana shirt with a skirt and belt by Michael Kors; she finished the look with Lisa Zinino bracelets, Dimodolo necklaces and shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti.
September 20, 2007
5. Kate BosworthBosworth wore wide-leg Jil Sander trousers with her 3.1 Phillip Lim top and carried a Lambertson Truex clutch.
