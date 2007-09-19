Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 19, 2007
1. Kate BeckinsaleBeckinsale looked cool and comfortable in a 1920s-style beaded dress worn with a thin scarf and Christian Louboutin mary janes. The actress and her family attended a shopping benefit at the Stella McCartney store in West Hollywood.
September 19, 2007
2. Nicole RichieRichie accessorized with a Goyard bag and sunnies from Chanel.
September 19, 2007
3. Jessica BielBiel played up her long legs with Loeffler Randall boots.
September 19, 2007
4. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
September 19, 2007
5. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
Kate Beckinsale
