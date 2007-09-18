Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 18, 2007
1. Ali LarterLarter was simply beautiful in a cobalt-blue satin dress worn with swept-back hair, silver Jimmy Choos and an understated diamond band. The actress paid a visit to a pre-Emmy party for Heroes.
2. Sarah ChalkeSarah Chalke
3. Kate WalshWalsh completed her leggy look with Christian Louboutin heels.
4. Christina RicciRicci finished her formfitting look with Manolo Blahniks and a clutch from J.Crew.
5. America FerreraAmerica Ferrera
September 18, 20071 of 5
