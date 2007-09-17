Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 17, 2007
1. Katherine HeiglDenim on the red carpet? Believe it or not, Heigl's structured Zac Posen gown was made of the all-American fabric. The Emmy-winning star finished her look with sparkling Ryan Ryan gems and a clutch from Mary Norton.
September 17, 2007
2. Ali LarterAli Larter
September 17, 2007
3. Rebecca GayheartGayheart carried a Ferragamo clutch.
September 17, 2007
4. Julia Louis-DreyfusThe nominee added Chopard jewelry and a Hochman Fuller clutch to her vibrant gown.
September 17, 2007
5. Debra MessingThe actress completed her look with over 90 carats of Cartier diamonds.
Katherine Heigl
