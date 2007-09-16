Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 16, 2007
1. Jessica BielThink pink? Not Jessica Biel. The actress co-hosted the annual Pink Party in Santa Monica wearing skinny Express jeans and an embroidered black top. Biel accessorized with a Hochman Fuller clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry from Cartier.
VIDEO EXTRA: Check out Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein’s daily runway wrap-up.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the red-carpet looks and A-list events at the 2007 Emmys. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:lisakline.comJeans:urbanoutfitters.comClutch:ebags.comShoes:nordstrom.com
-
September 16, 2007
2. Kate BosworthBosworth dressed up her simple separates with a red Mulberry bag and buckled Chloe shoes.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the red-carpet looks and A-list events at the 2007 Emmys.
-
September 16, 2007
3. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon was a modern-day Audrey Hepburn in a little black dress, oversized sunglasses and a Chloe Bay bag.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the red-carpet looks and A-list events at the 2007 Emmys.
-
September 16, 2007
4. Mischa BartonBarton added some funky flavor to her jeans and tee with a paisley shawl, a Simmons Jewelry Co. bracelet, Miu Miu flats and a Chloe bag.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the red-carpet looks and A-list events at the 2007 Emmys.
-
September 16, 2007
5. Rachel BilsonThe actress accessorized her daytime look with a Chanel purse and a vintage belt.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the red-carpet looks and A-list events at the 2007 Emmys.
September 16, 20071 of 5
Jessica Biel
Think pink? Not Jessica Biel. The actress co-hosted the annual Pink Party in Santa Monica wearing skinny Express jeans and an embroidered black top. Biel accessorized with a Hochman Fuller clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry from Cartier.
VIDEO EXTRA: Check out Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein’s daily runway wrap-up.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the red-carpet looks and A-list events at the 2007 Emmys. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:lisakline.comJeans:urbanoutfitters.comClutch:ebags.comShoes:nordstrom.com
VIDEO EXTRA: Check out Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein’s daily runway wrap-up.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the red-carpet looks and A-list events at the 2007 Emmys. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:lisakline.comJeans:urbanoutfitters.comClutch:ebags.comShoes:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM