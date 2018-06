Think pink? Not Jessica Biel. The actress co-hosted the annual Pink Party in Santa Monica wearing skinny Express jeans and an embroidered black top. Biel accessorized with a Hochman Fuller clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry from Cartier.VIDEO EXTRA: Check out Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein’s daily runway wrap-up.LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the red-carpet looks and A-list events at the 2007 Emmys. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top: lisakline.com Jeans: urbanoutfitters.com Clutch: ebags.com Shoes: nordstrom.com