Look of the Day
September 14, 2007
1. Diane KrugerKruger glowed at the Tommy Hilfiger show in the designer's cinched-waist dress. She added some edge to the sunny look with a black patent belt and studded Burberry Prorsum shoes.
September 14, 2007
2. Rosario Dawson
September 14, 2007
3. Emmy RossumThe actress wore Christian Louboutin shoes and carried a Chanel bag.
September 14, 2007
4. Maggie Grace
September 14, 2007
5. Demi Moore
