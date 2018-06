Beckham was pure "Posh" at the Oscar de la Renta show in a green and black minidress by the designer. She finished the look with Givenchy heels and sunglasses from her own line, DVB.LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: saksfifthavenue.com Sunglasses: shopintuition.com Shoes: shoes.com