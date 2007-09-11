Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2007
1. Demi MooreSo much for the "no white after Labor Day" rule-Moore brightened up the Temperley London show in a feminine dress worn with gold snakeskin accessories.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comSunglasses:forever21.comClutch:target.comShoes:bluefly.com
-
September 11, 2007
2. Rachel Weisz
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week.
-
September 11, 2007
3. Jessica Simpson
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week.
-
September 11, 2007
4. Kate BosworthBosworth wore green and pink Prada satin shoes with her fuschia dress.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week.
-
September 11, 2007
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week.
September 11, 20071 of 5
Demi Moore
So much for the "no white after Labor Day" rule-Moore brightened up the Temperley London show in a feminine dress worn with gold snakeskin accessories.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comSunglasses:forever21.comClutch:target.comShoes:bluefly.com
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comSunglasses:forever21.comClutch:target.comShoes:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM