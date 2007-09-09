Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 9, 2007
1. Hilary SwankWhile elaborate outfits are often spotted at New York Fashion Week, Swank opted for basic blues at the Bryant Park tents. The actress's fuss-free look paired straight-legged jeans and a long-sleeved T-shirt with a metallic belt and open-toe shoes.
2. Carrie UnderwoodThe country star wore Mikimoto jewelry with her little white dress.
Demi Moore
Mary J. Blige
Ashlee Simpson
