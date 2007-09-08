Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2007
1. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson was beautiful in black at the BCBG Max Azria show. She complemented her keyhole dress with gold hoops from Spear and plenty of eyeliner.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comEarrings:girlprops.comBracelet:forever21.comSandals:ninewest.com
-
September 8, 2007
2. Eve
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week.
-
September 8, 2007
3. Fergie
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week.
-
September 8, 2007
4. Brittany Snow
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week.
-
September 8, 2007
5. Sophia Bush
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week.
September 8, 20071 of 5
Ashlee Simpson
Simpson was beautiful in black at the BCBG Max Azria show. She complemented her keyhole dress with gold hoops from Spear and plenty of eyeliner.
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comEarrings:girlprops.comBracelet:forever21.comSandals:ninewest.com
LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comEarrings:girlprops.comBracelet:forever21.comSandals:ninewest.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM