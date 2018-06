Hathaway flirted with fashion at the Marchesa presentation during New York Fashion Week. The Becoming Jane star paired a full-skirted dress with opaque tights and black pumps.LIVE COVERAGE: Get the inside scoop on the hottest shows and parties during New York Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: nordstrom.com Tights: anntaylor.com Clutch: stevemadden.com