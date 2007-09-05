Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 5, 2007
Charlize Theron: Ciao bella! Theron shimmered at the Venice Film Festival in a sweeping Atelier Versace gown. The actress attended the premiere of her latest project, In the Valley of Elah.
-
September 5, 2007
Diane Kruger: Kruger wore diamond earrings from Bulgari.
-
September 5, 2007
Thandie Newton: Newton paired her high-contrast dress with Alexander McQueen shoes.
-
September 5, 2007
Angelina Jolie: Jolie wore a pearl necklace, diamond and pearl earrings and a 7-carat diamond ring, all from Bulgari.
-
September 5, 2007
Eva Longoria: Longoria matched her Pedro Garcia shoes to the sash of her Cadile dress; her dangling earrings were designed by Nam Cho.
September 5, 20071 of 5
