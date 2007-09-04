Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 4, 2007
1. Sienna MillerThe famous fashionista put her typical stylish spin on a black-and-white outfit at the launch party of her new label Twenty8Twelve, in London. She topped a pair of black leggings with an oversize belted shirt, and metallic strappy sandals.
Which star has the best style? Click Here to Vote! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:gap.comPants:jbrandjeans.comShoes:bluefly.com
-
September 4, 2007
2. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
-
September 4, 2007
3. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz
-
September 4, 2007
4. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
-
September 4, 2007
5. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst
September 4, 20071 of 5
Sienna Miller
The famous fashionista put her typical stylish spin on a black-and-white outfit at the launch party of her new label Twenty8Twelve, in London. She topped a pair of black leggings with an oversize belted shirt, and metallic strappy sandals.
Which star has the best style? Click Here to Vote! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:gap.comPants:jbrandjeans.comShoes:bluefly.com
Which star has the best style? Click Here to Vote! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:gap.comPants:jbrandjeans.comShoes:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM