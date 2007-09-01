Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 1, 2007
1. Hilary DuffDuff was a beach babe in Malibu in a bandeau bikini and bangles. The actress hosted a party with sister Haylie where they enjoyed volleyball and other seaside fun.
Which star has the best style? Click Here to Vote! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Suit:net-a-porter.comEarrings:singer22.comBangles:ardenb.com
-
September 1, 2007
2. Paris HiltonParis Hilton
-
September 1, 2007
3. Hayden PanettierePanettiere accented her embellished suit with Coach gladiator sandals.
-
September 1, 2007
4. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
-
September 1, 2007
5. Ashley TisdaleAshley Tisdale
September 1, 20071 of 5
Hilary Duff
Duff was a beach babe in Malibu in a bandeau bikini and bangles. The actress hosted a party with sister Haylie where they enjoyed volleyball and other seaside fun.
Which star has the best style? Click Here to Vote! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Suit:net-a-porter.comEarrings:singer22.comBangles:ardenb.com
Which star has the best style? Click Here to Vote! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Suit:net-a-porter.comEarrings:singer22.comBangles:ardenb.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM