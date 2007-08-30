Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 30, 2007
Hilary Duff: Strolling through New York City, the singer sported casual cutoffs but added a hefty dose of chic with her accessories: an oversize Cartier Marcello bag and yellow Tory Burch flats.
-
August 30, 2007
2. Jessica SimpsonSimpson accessorized her white tank and William Rast jeans with Jessica Simpson pumps, a Sang A clutch and a custom-designed Maya Brenner necklace.
-
August 30, 2007
3. Christy TurlingtonChristy Turlington
-
August 30, 2007
4. Kate BosworthBosworth carried a Chloe bag while out in L.A.
-
August 30, 2007
5. Nicky HiltonNicky Hilton
August 30, 20071 of 5
