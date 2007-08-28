Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 28, 2007
1. Jessica AlbaThe actress hit the green carpet at the Teen Choice Awards in a canary yellow jersey chiffon dress and matching blonde highlights. Alba was awarded a surfboard for 2007 Choice Female Hottie.
August 28, 2007
August 28, 2007
August 28, 2007
4. Lauren ConradShe accessorized her self-designed frock with Jimmy Choos.
August 28, 2007
August 28, 20071 of 5
