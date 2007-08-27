Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 27, 2007
1. Reese WitherspoonThe actress was a snapshot of summer while out and about in L.A. in an all-white outfit. Her casual-yet-sophisticated ensemble consisted of a white dress, cardigan, shoulder bag and espadrilles.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Side Braid Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:net-a-porter.comDress:nordstrom.comShoes:zappos.comSunglasses:satineboutique.com
-
August 27, 2007
2. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron
-
August 27, 2007
3. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts
-
August 27, 2007
4. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez
-
August 27, 2007
5. Katherine HeiglKatherine Heigl
August 27, 20071 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
The actress was a snapshot of summer while out and about in L.A. in an all-white outfit. Her casual-yet-sophisticated ensemble consisted of a white dress, cardigan, shoulder bag and espadrilles.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Side Braid Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:net-a-porter.comDress:nordstrom.comShoes:zappos.comSunglasses:satineboutique.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Side Braid Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:net-a-porter.comDress:nordstrom.comShoes:zappos.comSunglasses:satineboutique.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM