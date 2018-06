Lopez was a fly girl in menswear as she kicked off Secret's Show Us Your Moves casting calls in New York. The singer, who wore a shirt and vest with wide-legged trousers, will pick a dancer to appear in one of her music videos.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gray Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt: bananarepublic.com Vest: bloomingdales.com Pants: intermixonline.com