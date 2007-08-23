Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2007
1. Jessica AlbaAlba showed off her effortless style while on a walk with her pug, Sid, and pit bull, Bowie. The chic star, who is on location in Vancouver, matched her bright purple jeans to Sid's leash.
-
August 23, 2007
2. Christina AguileraAguilera wore a lacy white top with cuffed Anchor jeans from Jet and a Balenciaga bag.
-
August 23, 2007
3. Ashley OlsenThe famous twin carried an oversized Givenchy bag.
-
August 23, 2007
4. Claire DanesClaire Danes
-
August 23, 2007
5. Rashida JonesThe cutie from The Office carried a quilted Chanel bag.
