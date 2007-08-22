Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2007
1. America FerreraFerrera was one beautiful Betty in a Nanette Lepore skirt worn with an Etro sweater, Christian Louboutin shoes and Kaviar and Kind jewelry. The TV star celebrated the DVD release of Ugly Betty's first season at the Skybar in Los Angeles.
August 22, 2007
2. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow stepped out in YSL shoes.
August 22, 2007
3. Hayden PanettiereThe birthday girl added Steve Madden shoes to her sequined dress.
August 22, 2007
August 22, 2007
America Ferrera
