Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 19, 2007
1. Halle BerryBerry was casually chic for an L.A. shopping trip in a T-shirt dress from Velvet by Graham & Spencer. The actress accessorized with drop earrings, ankle-wrap sandals and a YSL bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Glittery Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shop.velvet-tees.comSandals:urbanoutfitters.comEarrings:anthropologie.comBag:saksfifthavenue.com
-
August 19, 2007
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley
-
August 19, 2007
3. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
-
August 19, 2007
4. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson
-
August 19, 2007
5. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
August 19, 20071 of 5
Halle Berry
Berry was casually chic for an L.A. shopping trip in a T-shirt dress from Velvet by Graham & Spencer. The actress accessorized with drop earrings, ankle-wrap sandals and a YSL bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Glittery Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shop.velvet-tees.comSandals:urbanoutfitters.comEarrings:anthropologie.comBag:saksfifthavenue.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Glittery Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shop.velvet-tees.comSandals:urbanoutfitters.comEarrings:anthropologie.comBag:saksfifthavenue.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM