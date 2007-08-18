Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 18, 2007
1. Cameron DiazDiaz showed off her long legs while on a stroll in New York City. The actress paired a basic long-sleeved T-shirt with short shorts and Grecian-inspired sandals.
Diaz showed off her long legs while on a stroll in New York City. The actress paired a basic long-sleeved T-shirt with short shorts and Grecian-inspired sandals.
-
August 18, 2007
2. Nicky HiltonHilton wore a Tibi top with jeans, satin ballet flats, Fendi sunglasses and a Balenciaga bag.
-
August 18, 2007
3. Jennifer GarnerGarner carried a Chloe bag.
-
August 18, 2007
4. Eva LongoriaThe Desperate Housewives actress accessorized her denim dress with a Prada bag.
-
August 18, 2007
5. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum
August 18, 20071 of 5
Cameron Diaz
