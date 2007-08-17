Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2007
1. Julia StilesStiles attended the London premiere of The Bourne Ultimatum in a feminine royal blue frock. The actress completed the look with Jimmy Choo sandals and Bulgari jewelry.
August 17, 2007
2. Vanessa MinnilloVanessa Minnillo
August 17, 2007
3. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria
August 17, 2007
4. Neve CampbellCampbell finished her look with a vintage necklace, Via Spiga shoes and a beaded Lulu Guinness bag.
August 17, 2007
5. Nicole RichieRichie accessorized her patterned dress with a Givenchy bag, Chanel sunnies and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Julia Stiles
