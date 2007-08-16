Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 16, 2007
1. Nicole RichieForget frumpy maternity wear-Richie kept her chic in a black Lux jumper, Lanvin flats and her signature Chanel shades. The Simple Life star, who is four months along, was out and about in New York City.
NEW: Try on celebrity styles before you hit the salon with our Hollywood Hair Makeover. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:urbanoutfitters.comTank:alternativeapparel.comShoes:gregorysshoes.comSunglasses:forever21.comBag:barneys.com
August 16, 2007
2. Mandy MooreShe accented her form-fitting dress with a clutch and shoes by Christian Louboutin and Fred Leighton jewels.
August 16, 2007
3. Lauren Conrad
August 16, 2007
4. Kerry WashingtonThe actress wore Goldenbleu shoes and Movado earrings.
August 16, 2007
5. Mischa BartonBarton wore her color-block minidress with a Chanel bag.
