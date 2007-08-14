Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2007
1. Mandy MooreMoore enjoyed a day stomping divots in a gold Iisli dress and Anita Ko jewelry. The actress, who hosted the Bridgehampton Mercedes Polo Event, was impeccably shod in Yves Saint Laurent platforms.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Kinky Waves Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comBracelet:shopbop.comShoes:anthropologie.com
-
August 14, 2007
2. Ashley OlsenOlsen cinched her velvet skirt with an Alaia belt; she also wore sandals from the designer.
-
August 14, 2007
3. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
-
August 14, 2007
4. Sophia BushThe actress accessorized her lemon-yellow frock with Gorjana jewelry, a Hochman Fuller bag and Louboutin heels.
-
August 14, 2007
5. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen dressed up her haute hippie look with a Chanel bag and Louboutin mules.
August 14, 20071 of 5
Mandy Moore
Moore enjoyed a day stomping divots in a gold Iisli dress and Anita Ko jewelry. The actress, who hosted the Bridgehampton Mercedes Polo Event, was impeccably shod in Yves Saint Laurent platforms.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Kinky Waves Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comBracelet:shopbop.comShoes:anthropologie.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Kinky Waves Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comBracelet:shopbop.comShoes:anthropologie.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM