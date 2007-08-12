Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2007
1. Nicole RichieRichie was a hot mama, to-be, that is, while shopping at Barneys in Los Angeles. The superstar was chic in skinny jeans and Louboutins, with a satin tank that showed off her four-month bump.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bobby Pins Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Camisole:apeainthepod.comJeans:mimimaternity.comBag:barneys.comSunglasses:eluxury.comShoes:barneys.com
-
August 12, 2007
2. Christie BrinkleyChristie Brinkley
-
August 12, 2007
3. EveEve
-
August 12, 2007
4. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos
-
August 12, 2007
5. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson
August 12, 20071 of 5
Nicole Richie
Richie was a hot mama, to-be, that is, while shopping at Barneys in Los Angeles. The superstar was chic in skinny jeans and Louboutins, with a satin tank that showed off her four-month bump.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bobby Pins Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Camisole:apeainthepod.comJeans:mimimaternity.comBag:barneys.comSunglasses:eluxury.comShoes:barneys.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bobby Pins Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Camisole:apeainthepod.comJeans:mimimaternity.comBag:barneys.comSunglasses:eluxury.comShoes:barneys.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM