Look of the Day
-
August 10, 2007
1. Kate BosworthBosworth was simply beautiful in her one-shoulder Jil Sander dress at the premiere of The 11th Hour. The actress finished the look with a chic black clutch and heels.
-
August 10, 2007
2. Emmy RossumRossum accessorized her red dress with a gold Badgley Mischka clutch and Sergio Rossi heels.
-
August 10, 2007
3. Amanda BynesBynes wore Christian Louboutin shoes with a dress and jewelry from her new line.
-
August 10, 2007
4. Amy SmartAmy Smart
-
August 10, 2007
5. Dita Von TeeseDita Von Teese
August 10, 20071 of 5
