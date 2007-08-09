Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 9, 2007
Sarah Jessica Parker: The ever-stylish Parker punched up an Akris Punto dress with blue and gold bangles, strappy Jimmy Choos and a belt from her clothing line Bitten. The actress was in New York to launch her latest fragrance Covet.
August 9, 2007
August 9, 2007
Claire Danes: She completed her chic city look with Louboutins and a Valentino bag.
August 9, 2007
August 9, 2007
Renee Zellweger: The actress accompanied her simple black dress with a Bottega Veneta woven bag.
