Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 8, 2007
Michelle Pfeiffer
Pfeiffer was a superstar at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a lace dress accessorized with Neil Lane jewelry and a belt and shoes from Pedro Garcia. The actress was honored for her career which has included roles in films such as Scarface, Dangerous Liaisons, and, most recently, Hairspray.
-
August 8, 2007
Katie Holmes
Holmes was one stylish jetsetter in her wide-legged jeans, Balenciaga shirt, Bottega Veneta jacket and YSL platform shoes; she carried a Giorgio Armani bag.
-
August 8, 2007
Rihanna
The young singer paired a single Louboutin with a walking cast; she broke her toe during a trip to Mexico.
-
August 8, 2007
Katherine Heigl
The Grey's star carried a bright Valentino bag.
-
August 8, 2007
Beyonce
Knowles paired a white T and Joe's Jeans with a crystal-studded jacket from Malandrino and Louboutins.
August 8, 2007
Michelle Pfeiffer
