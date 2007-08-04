Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 4, 2007
1. Katie HolmesHolmes lightened up an all-black outfit that included J Brand jeans by pairing it with a brown leather jacket she bought at a Berlin boutique. She accessorized with classic Louboutins and a bag and sunglasses from Giorgio Armani.
2. Jessica AlbaAlba wore a shoulder-slung bag from Bing Bang with her jeans and white T-shirt.
3. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway
4. Heidi KlumThe lovely Project Runway host wore layered tanks with her Habitual jeans.
5. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
