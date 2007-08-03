Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 3, 2007
1. Reese WitherspoonIn Beverly Hills, Witherspoon was the picture of sophistication in a cream Nina Ricci skirt, layered tanks and snakeskin Manolo Blahniks. The actress was being introduced by Avon as the company's first ever Global Ambassador.
August 3, 2007
2. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen wore her floor-grazing skirt with an American Apparel T-shirt, Balenciaga shoes and a Muse bag from YSL.
August 3, 2007
3. Mary-Louise ParkerMary-Louise Parker
August 3, 2007
4. Hayden PanettiereThe Heroes star wore the Cassidy dress from Revolver.
August 3, 2007
5. Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman
Reese Witherspoon
