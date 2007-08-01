Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 1, 2007
1. Anne HathawayHathaway embodied Hamptons chic at a screening of her latest movie Becoming Jane. The actress accessorized her lacy Parameter dress with Cartier gems including vintage diamond fish earrings and a diamond-and-pearl ring.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Full Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:fashionchateau.comClutch:anntaylor.comShoes:nordstrom.com
August 1, 2007
2. Julia StilesJulia Stiles
August 1, 2007
3. Liv TylerLiv Tyler
August 1, 2007
4. Diane KrugerThe German-born actress finished her ladylike look with Prada shoes and hoops and a diamond panther bracelet from Cartier.
August 1, 2007
5. Kelly RipaKelly Ripa
