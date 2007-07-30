Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 30, 2007
1. Jennifer LopezLopez sparkled on The Early Show in a metallic dress worn with matching Louboutins and a chunky bracelet. The actress is on a whirlwind press tour to promote El Cantante.
-
2. Lucy LiuThe actress wore Leviev jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes with her little black dress.
-
3. Angie HarmonThe actress accessorized with the Reese bag from Mary Norton.
-
4. Kate WalshKate Walsh
-
5. Sienna MillerMiller wore an outfit from her new line with Cartier hoops and Christian Louboutin heels.
