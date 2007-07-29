Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 29, 2007
1. Rachel BilsonBilson's towering Lanvin platforms may not be made for walking, but they were just the right accessory to complement her maroon dress.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Defined Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comClutch:shopintuition.comShoes:nordstrom.com
July 29, 2007
2. Helena ChristensenHelena Christensen
July 29, 2007
3. Catherine Zeta-JonesThe actress accessorized her classic Kors dress with Marc Jacobs shoes, Di Modolo jewelry and a Bottega Veneta bag.
July 29, 2007
4. Nicky HiltonHilton wore Matt Bernson gladiator sandals with her casual look.
July 29, 2007
5. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
