Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2007
1. Keira KnightleyGoing green never looked so great; Knightley took a stroll around London with a canvas shopping bag from a local cheese shop. Cost? Around $10. The actress paired the bag with an oversized shirt, leggings and her favorite harness boots.
-
July 28, 2007
2. Kate BeckinsaleThe actress accessorized her tiered top and jeans with Chloe sandals and Giorgio Armani shades.
-
July 28, 2007
3. Liv TylerLiv Tyler
-
July 28, 2007
4. Sienna MillerThe actress wore Christian Louboutins with a jacket from her line Twenty8Twelve; her crocodile clutch came from B. Romanek.
-
July 28, 2007
5. Rachel BilsonBilson walked tall in her patterned dress in Mayle heels; she carried a Zac Posen bag.
July 28, 20071 of 5
Going green never looked so great; Knightley took a stroll around London with a canvas shopping bag from a local cheese shop. Cost? Around $10. The actress paired the bag with an oversized shirt, leggings and her favorite harness boots.
