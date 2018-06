Going green never looked so great; Knightley took a stroll around London with a canvas shopping bag from a local cheese shop. Cost? Around $10. The actress paired the bag with an oversized shirt, leggings and her favorite harness boots.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Defined Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt: gap.com Leggings: target.com Necklace: couturecandy.com Bag: ecobags.com Boots: urbanoutfitters.com