Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2007
1. Catherine Zeta-JonesZeta-Jones showed off her eye-popping shape at The Late Show With David Letterman in a golden Herve Leger cocktail dress and purple Louboutins. The actress was in N.Y.C. for the premiere of her latest movie No Reservations.
-
July 27, 2007
2. Ellen PompeoThe actress wore an outfit from The Row-Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s clothing line-with Manolo Blahnik sandals.
-
July 27, 2007
3. Emmy RossumThe actress wore Jimmy Choo heels and carried a clutch by Tinsley Mortimer for Samantha Thavasa.
-
July 27, 2007
4. Jennifer GarnerThe Hollywood mom wore towering Christian Louboutin shoes with her little black dress.
-
July 27, 2007
5. Jennifer LopezThe multi-talented star added a Zagliani bag to her minidress.
