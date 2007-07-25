Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 25, 2007
1. Kate HudsonHudson was effortlessly chic in a yellow print dress at a Los Angeles baby shower for Naomi Watts. The actress accentuated the look with a camel-colored bag and wedges.
2. Jennifer LopezLopez paired her designer shirt with 7 For All Mankind jeans and a Zagliani python bag.
3. Rachel BilsonBilson wore a Bensoni shirt and Mint jacket with her 7 For All Mankind jeans. She finished the layered look with vintage Charles Jourdan heels and a Deere Colhoun bag.
4. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz
5. Eva LongoriaLongoria wore overalls from A/X Armani Exchange with an American Apparel T-shirt, YSL platforms and Fendi sunglasses; she carried a Gucci bag.
