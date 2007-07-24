Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2007
1. Jessica AlbaAlba was sophisticated in Berlin in a Roberto Cavalli dress, strappy heels and delicate hoop earrings. The actress continued her world tour promoting her latest movie Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.
-
July 24, 2007
2. Eva LongoriaShe and stylist Robert Verdi paired the lemon-yellow dress with bright green pumps from Rickard Shah, earrings from H. Stern and a LAI ostrich clutch.
-
July 24, 2007
3. Chloe SevignySevigny dressed up her graphic-print vintage dress with Manolo Blahniks.
-
July 24, 2007
4. Katie HolmesHolmes wore purple Louboutins with her long red gown.
-
July 24, 2007
5. Kerry WashingtonThe actress wore Stella McCartney pumps with her little black dress.
July 24, 20071 of 5
Jessica Alba
