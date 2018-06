Alba was sophisticated in Berlin in a Roberto Cavalli dress, strappy heels and delicate hoop earrings. The actress continued her world tour promoting her latest movie Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Rosy Cheeks Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: bloomingdales.com Belt: bergdorfgoodman.com Shoes: piperlime.com