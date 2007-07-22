Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 22, 2007
1. Jessica BielBiel did a quick change following an appearance on TRL, switching from a Moschino dress into a patterned tank, Hudson wide-legged jeans and Roger Vivier flats. The actress appeared on the MTV show to promote her new film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.
2. Drew BarrymoreBarrymore dressed up her casual look with Gucci sandals and sunglasses from Stella McCartney.
3. Kirsten DunstDunst accessorized with classic Ray-Bans, Miu Miu wedges and a bag from Mayle.
4. Heidi KlumThe model mogul carried an Hermes Birkin bag.
5. Rachel BilsonThe O.C. graduate shaded her eyes with Moschino sunnies.
