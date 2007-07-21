Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 21, 2007
1. Jennifer GarnerGarner was chic in head-to-toe black while walking around Los Angeles. The actress wore a button-down dress, flats and carried a ChloÃ© Bay bag.
-
July 21, 2007
2. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen accessorized a little black dress with her favorite Ray-Bans, Louboutins and a Prada bag.
-
July 21, 2007
3. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley
-
July 21, 2007
4. Julianne MooreThe redhead sported a new blonde hue, along with ChloÃ© sunglasses and a Cartier Marcello bag.
-
July 21, 2007
5. Rachel BilsonThe petite actress accessorized with Moschino sunglasses and a bag from Zac Posen.
July 21, 20071 of 5
Garner was chic in head-to-toe black while walking around Los Angeles. The actress wore a button-down dress, flats and carried a Chloé Bay bag.
