Garner was chic in head-to-toe black while walking around Los Angeles. The actress wore a button-down dress, flats and carried a Chloé Bay bag.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Hair Flowers Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: fashionchateau.com Sunglasses: anntaylor.com Bag: neimanmarcus.com Shoes: nordstrom.com