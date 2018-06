Biel kept it casual in a summery Gucci dress at the New York premiere of her new film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. The actress finished the look with black peep-toe pumps and a red and white clutch.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Hair Flowers Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: whitehouseblackmarket.com Clutch: target.com Shoes: piperlime.com