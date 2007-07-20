Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 20, 2007
1. Jessica BielBiel kept it casual in a summery Gucci dress at the New York premiere of her new film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. The actress finished the look with black peep-toe pumps and a red and white clutch.
Dress:whitehouseblackmarket.comClutch:target.comShoes:piperlime.com
July 20, 2007
2. Brittany SnowThe actress accessorized her hypnotizing dress with shoes by Sergio Rossi, bracelets and a ring by Lia Sophia, earrings from Kaviar and Kind and a clutch by Swarovski.
July 20, 2007
3. Jessica AlbaThe actress gave her Versace dress and platforms a playful spin with Wolford leggings.
July 20, 2007
4. Sandra BullockSandra Bullock
July 20, 2007
5. Ali LarterLarter celebrated the re-opening of DecadesTwo in a Balenciaga top, vintage Levi's and a Chanel bag.
