For the NBC fall lineup party, Larter combined a Gap shirt with Prada shorts for a polished summer look. She topped off the outfit-a great example of how a luxury item can work seamlessly with a basic-with bangles and simple sandals. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt: gap.com Shorts: bananarepublic.com Belt: intermixonline.com Bracelets: dillards.com Shoes: piperlime.com