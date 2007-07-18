Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 18, 2007
1. Katie HolmesHolmes played peekaboo at the N.Y.C. premiere of Hairspray in an Alaia minidress with a cutout back. She accessorized with ruffled satin pumps from Roger Vivier and a rose-gold Cartier watch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:talbots.comWatch:thewatchery.comShoes:piperlime.com
July 18, 2007
2. Michelle PfeifferPfeiffer dressed up her Louboutins and LBD with 80 carats worth of Cartier diamonds.
July 18, 2007
3. Amanda BynesThe leggy star accessorized her Pollini dress with a moonstone bracelet from Temple St. Clair.
July 18, 2007
4. Vanessa MinnilloVanessa Minnillo
July 18, 2007
5. Penelope CruzPenelope Cruz
